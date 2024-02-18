Kelowna Yacht Club hosting eco speaker series over next several months

Photo: Kelowna Yacht Club

Kelowna Yacht Club will kick off its 2024 Eco Speaker Series later this month.

The first of four scheduled speaking events will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. The session is titled “Energy Efficiency for Homes, Businesses & Rebates at a Glance” and is being presented by FortisBC. Those in attendance will learn more about energy conservation while discovering practical insights tailored for both the home and business.

“We are thrilled to bring our community together to learn more about these important issues and how each of us can contribute to mitigate them for a better future,” Kelowna Yacht Club environmental and sustainability co-ordinator Brenda Cortes said in a press release.

Three other sessions have been scheduled for March 20 (invasive mussels), April 18 (green boating) and April 22 (water conservation). The green boating session will be held virtually, but the other two will be at the yacht club.

The speaking series is free and open to all, but registration is required.