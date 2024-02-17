Glass pane shatters during soccer game at Kelowna's MNP Place Saturday morning

Photo: Stephanie Carls A glass pane shattered at MNP Place Saturday morning.

A panel of glass from the second story of Kelowna's MNP Place shattered and fell to the ground Saturday morning during a youth soccer game.

The frightening incident occurred at the indoor sports complex, formerly known as the Capital News Centre, just after 9 a.m. A woman was reportedly under the glass when it shattered and she was covered in the broken glass.

Stephanie Carls was at MNP Place when the incident occurred. She said the glass appeared to shatter on its own, as nothing appeared to hit or touch the pane of glass.

“It wasn't a soccer ball, it wasn't anybody there, it was so odd,” Carls said. “The game stopped and the kids ran out to have a look, and within a couple minutes, it's not stable, so a bit more glass fell.”

Carls said the shattered glass rained down upon a woman.

“She said she was fine, but it did go down her shirt,” Carls said. “She was standing there shaking it out of the back of her shirt. I do hope she's OK.”

Carls said lots of glass fell onto the soccer field, so her son's game was cancelled.

“It's a full day of soccer games going on all day ... Saturdays are packed full,” Carls said.

The incident comes about a month after a heater water line burst at MNP Place, causing water to pour onto the field below. Carls was also at the facility when that incident occurred.