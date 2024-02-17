Police incident at Kelowna mall stemmed from firearms complaint that turned out to be fake gun

A dramatic arrest at Kelowna's Orchard Park Mall Friday night stemmed from a firearms complaint that turned out to be for a fake gun.

Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera told Castanet police responded to the mall after receiving a report of someone carrying a gun in the area.

Witnesses said a large group of officers attended the mall at about 5:30 p.m. and yelled “Get down” at a person, while their guns were drawn. The video shows a person lying on their stomach and several officers moving in to handcuff them.

Const. Della-Paolera said the incident ended up involving a couple of young people who were carrying what turned out to be a fake gun.

Witnesses said the RCMP Emergency Response Team attended the mall, along with a canine unit.