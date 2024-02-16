Federal mussel funding announcement falls flat with Okanagan Basin Water Board

Photo: Mark Hoffman Zebra Mussels on Wisconsin's Lake Winnebago Beach.

The Okanagan Basin Water Board says a recent funding announcement from the federal government regarding invasive mussels does not go far enough.

“Although this may sound like a win, and it is a welcome announcement, it does not address recent calls to action made to the federal government, from the Water Board, Thompson-Okanagan chambers, B.C. Wildlife Federation, Westbank First Nation, local governments, and others,” said OBWB executive director Anna Warwick Sears.

“Most importantly, it does not directly support the prevention of invasive mussels in the west.”

Fisheries and Oceans Canada announced this week $8.75 million over five years as part of the Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Fund.

The OBWB calls this a “re-announcement of funding from last year” that is a nationwide program, requiring B.C. to compete for the grants.

The federal announcement also noted up to $540,000 over three years starting in 2023 to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation. The OBWB says that funding will pay for water sampling and detection, not prevention.

DFO also announced the purchase of two new decontamination units for B.C.’s Invasive Mussel Defence Program.

“This will provide a few more resources to respond if a high-risk boat is stopped. Again, this is a welcome addition, but does not help detect or prevent invasive mussels,” the OBWB said Friday.

“After reviewing the news release, it has been determined that our calls to action still stand since the announcement does not address federal funding gaps and solutions that would prevent invasive mussels,” added James Littley, OBWB’s invasive mussel policy lead.

The board is calling for funding to expand or support B.C.’s inspection stations – a program that has stopped infested watercraft from entering B.C., but needs to be expanded.