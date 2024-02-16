'It was crazy': Shopper catches video of RCMP arrest at mall in Kelowna

Contributed

A shopper at Orchard Park Shopping Centre in Kelowna witnessed a chaotic incident on Friday night, when multiple RCMP officers with guns drawn arrested an individual.

The individual, who asked to remain anonymous, caught the takedown on camera.

"I was at the mall buying some caramel apples and all of sudden I hear 'Get down!'" the witness said, adding a huge group of police showed up. The witness said the arrest happened around 5:30 p.m.

"It was crazy. I've never experienced this."

A police officer in the video can be heard yelling "Lay on your stomach."

The shopper stayed with the store clerk and left shortly after to exit the mall, where they said they saw police at the entrance with tactical teams and canine units.

"There were two officers at Indigo, two at Shoppers, two near the food court," the witness said.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP and will update the story if more information becomes available.