Kelowna man with ties to Hell Angels charged for Vancouver murder

Photo: Colin Dacre

A Kelowna man with ties to the Hells Angels has been charged in relation to a murder last spring in Vancouver.

Lloyd Peter Robinson, 40, was arrested Friday at a home in Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood by local RCMP, tactical police and both the federal and provincial police anti-gang units.

Robinson has been charged with the second-degree murder of Jonathan James Bulloch.

Bulloch was stabbed around 10 p.m. on May 27, 2023, following an altercation near Davie and Bute Street in Vancouver. He was taken to hospital, but later died.

A release from the Vancouver Police Department said homicide investigators spent more than eight months gathering and analyzing evidence, leading to Friday’s arrest.

Robinson was sentenced to 16 months in prison in 2014 for a brutal attack on a Vancouver cabbie after a dispute over a $6.60 fare, reports The Vancouver Sun.

The newspaper reported at the time that Robinson is the son of an original member of the East End Hells Angels. Robinson’s uncle, John Bryce, would later become the longstanding president of the chapter.

Robinson also has convictions of previous violent incidents in 2012 and 2004.