Leon Avenue will be closed intermittently beginning Wednesday

Photo: Colin Dacre-file

Motorists heading into downtown Kelowna may want to avoid Leon Avenue until the end of the month.

The city says there will be intermittent closures on Leon between Abbott and Water streets beginning Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The closures are expected to last until the end of February.

The city says the closure necessary to allow for utility upgrades for the three-tower Water Street by the Park development currently under construction.

Onsite signage will provide detour information to motorists while traffic control will provide support to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

Emergency access will be maintained.