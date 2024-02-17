Kelowna racing team finishes one of the toughest off-road races in the world

Kelowna off-road enthusiast Jeff Hautamaki and his racing team managed to knock an item off their bucket list to start 2024.

Hautamaki and his Team Angst have been racing in the King of Hammers race in California since 2019 but have never been able to make it to the finish line.

King of the Hammers is an off-road race, described as the toughest one-day off-road race in the world, that combines desert racing and rock crawling. The race is held in February on Means Dry Lake at Johnson Valley, California.

Hautamaki, the service manager at Harmony Honda in Kelowna, says his team had a new vehicle this year and they competed in the Everyman challenge.

"If you compete in the unlimited class, you're competing against factory-backed teams, like Ford Broncos and the like."

Hautamaki and his team placed 33rd out of 160 entries, and for the first time since 2019, they managed to finish the race.

"There's not really any money involved. This is all passion. When we win enough prize money to buy a case of beer for the guys, that's a good day," Hautamaki says.

Hautamaki says he got plenty of help from his friends to achieve the race finish including from Gen 3 Speed's owner Jordan Lazic of Kelowna, who built the race car's engine. Top Grade Tire and OK Tire Rutland owner Justin Bullock helped to build the race vehicle, and Mike Lommer from MRL Landscape helped with support at the event. Team Angst also got help from Lordco, Nightrider LEDs, Toyo Tires and Brink Fab Motorsports.

Hautamaki says there are a few more races on his radar this year, including the Knox Mountain Hill Climb

He got started by doing some off roading and rock climbing on the forest service roads around Kelowna.

"I met up with a group of guys that got us involved more into rock crawling. So then I was tracking down places like Moab, Utah and St. George, Utah to go rock crawling. And then the next evolution from there is to get into racing," says Hautamaki.

"I'll be out in the shop this weekend, pulling the panels off the car and inspecting it and seeing what we broke from this race and getting ready for the next race."