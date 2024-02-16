Kelowna RCMP asking for good Samaritan to come forward

Photo: Colin Dacre

The Kelowna RCMP are asking for a good Samaritan to come forward.

Police say a man who was walking his dog intervened in an “incident” at about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10 at Spall Road and Bernard Avenue.

RCMP would like to speak with this man and are asking him to call the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2024-7521.

“Details of the incident are not being released at this time to maintain accurate and credible information from the witness,” said a police statement.