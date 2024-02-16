Kelowna RCMP respond to weapon call, follow city bus and arrest two

Photo: Contributed

Police have taken two people into custody after they received a call about a possible weapon in downtown Kelowna Friday afternoon.

RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters said officers were called to the incident at 2:30 p.m.

Officers spoke with witnesses and used video surveillance from the area to determine the suspect boarded a bus that was leaving the downtown area.

Police were able to catch up to the bus and stop it on Bernard Avenue near Highland Drive, where they took two people into custody without incident.

"The bus was searched and has since continued its route," said Watters.

Watters says the incident remains under investigation and no further details will be released at this time.