Kelowna ultra endurance athlete will try to swim Molokai Channel of Hawaii

Photo: Nick Pelletier

Kelowna ultra endurance athlete Nick Pelletier did the unthinkable last summer when he swam the entire distance of Okanagan Lake, and now he's taking a new challenge, swimming the Molokai channel of Hawaii.

The 42-kilometre trek from Molokai to Oahu isn't even half the distance of Okanagan Lake (106 km), but Pelletier will be up against entirely new obstacles like ocean currents, salt water, jellyfish and sharks.

"There’s quite a few species of sharks out there, I believe there’s about 40 different types of sharks in and around those islands, ones like tiger sharks, makos, things like that. There's also Portuguese man o’ war jellyfish that are quite frequent there too," Pelletier told Castanet.

Most people would be too fearful to swim a great distance like that, let alone doing it in the ocean above the unknowns of the deep blue sea, but Pelletier isn't your average cat. The ultra-endurance athlete believes comfort breeds complacency, and he's ready to get uncomfortable.

“In 2019 a few people were trying this swim and three people got attacked by sharks on the same channel. A cookie cutter shark they’re called, so they’re like a smaller barracuda sized shark, but they take a complete circular bite out of you," said Pelletier.

“I can only control what I can control and what I can control is my effort, and I’m just going to empty the tank. Whatever happens after that happens.”

From conquering fresh water to taking on the Pacific Ocean, Pelletier has been keeping up with his training throughout the winter months and he says there isn't much difference between training for the two feats, but that he's been focused on shoulder strength as it's been an issue for him during other long distance swims.

"They’ve given out and failed me in the past, but what I learned on my Okanagan Lake swim is when something like that happens, it’s not panic time, the swim isn’t over. It’s about figuring out a way to move forward," he said.

During his 71-hour swim of Okanagan Lake, Nick says he was often left thinking about what he could control, which was his stroke, the ability to keep pushing forward, getting through the cold nights, and dealing with the chaffing.

"Now in the ocean, adding that extra fear, because of course it’s something to think about. What if a shark just comes up and bites me? You never know what’s around you, but at the same time that doesn’t really change anything you have to do. You still have to put one arm in front of the other. If I’m going to do this, I have to work through these feelings that I’m going to have.”

Pelletier is Hawaii bound on March 14 and has left himself an eight day window between March 18 and 25 to complete the swim, waiting for the best currents.