Kelowna's Olympia Greek Taverna set for grand reopening in the coming weeks

Nearly three-and-a-half years after burning to the ground, the beloved Olympia Greek Taverna is ready for its grand reopening in Rutland, and brothers Mike and Chris Koutsantonis are excited to welcome customers back for a brand-new dining experience.

“From day one we knew we were going to reopen. How it was all going to come together, we weren’t sure," said Mike.

"We had a lot of delays during COVID, things delayed at city hall, with the province, with insurance companies, it just seemed to take forever to get through the processes to get here, and it seemed like every time we turned around there was some delay… It just seemed to take forever, but finally things got rolling and here we are."

When customers return to Olympia Greek Taverna they will notice a lot of changes to its interior design, but as for the menu, all the popular favourites will be making a comeback.

“Our roast lamb is probably our most popular item. And then we have our staples like the pizza, the pasta, we have ribs, steaks, moussaka, souvlaki, so we do quite a wide variety for everybody, but we try and hit on all the majors that we used to before,” said Chris.

After three and a half years away from the restaurant business, the staff will use the next week or so to train and prepare for the grand opening.

For the first few days, the restaurant has decided to do takeout only, giving them more time to get everything just right before officially opening the front doors.

“Everything is new in the kitchen now with a whole new layout, so we have to train ourselves and train our new staff and some of the old ones that are coming back again. We all need to get trained, so we are going to start slowly that way," said Mike.

The owners of Olympia Greek Taverna are just putting the final touches on the restaurant before the grand reopening, which is expected to take place sometime in the next two weeks.

You can keep an eye on their Facebook page for the exact date once they know more.