Students’ union subsidized meal program taking off at UBC Okanagan

Cindy White

Rising food prices are tough to swallow for anyone, but for those on a fixed income, like university students, they can take a big bite out of finances.

The UBC Okanagan Students’ Union is trying to help, by subsidized $5 Smart Meals being offered by vendors on campus. About 3,500 have already been gobbled up since the program was launched in late September.

“A lot of students came up to us and told us how impactful the meals have been for them, especially during this time of the period where food security becomes a huge issue for students,” said Lackshay Karnwal, students’ union vice-president, external.

Where and how students spend their limited food dollars can have an impact on their success in the classroom at a stressful time in their lives.

“They have to deal with their exams or assignments or group work, and so many other activities going on. And I’ve found it’s very important to have proper nutrition so they’re not burned out or eating junk food, which is also impacting not just their physical health but also their mental health and concentration,” points out Faculty of Management associate professor Eric Li.

The smart meals are all plant-based, addressing one of the key pillars of the student union’s on campus advocacy campaigns this year – environmental sustainability.

“The focus during negotiations was also on three main characteristics of the meal,” said Karnwal. “Number one, the meal should be filling, number two, the meal should be healthy and number three, the meal should be plant based.”

Originally offered just once a week, the program was expanded to every Tuesday and Thursday, based on feedback from students.