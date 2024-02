Photo: Google Street View

Traffic flow will be disrupted for several hours along a stretch of Harvey Avenue in Kelowna for much of the day Saturday.

The traffic light at Harvey and Ellis Street will be turned off beginning at 7 a.m. tomorrow morning to allow crews to complete a rewiring project.

It's expected the traffic signal will be inoperable from 7 a.m. until about 4 p.m.

In order to accommodate crews, Harvey Avenue will be reduced to just one lane each way for the duration of the work.