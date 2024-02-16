Announcement coming about Kelowna's tiny home transitional housing project

B.C.'s Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon and Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas are making an announcement Friday morning about the tiny homes transitional housing project that is being set up near Kelowna's Rail Trail encampment.

The 60 units, called STEP Place, will be set up 759 Crowley Avenue and will be run by the John Howard Society of Okanagan and Kootenay.

The homes started arriving at the site last month.

Another 60 modular work-camp-style homes will also be set up at 2740 Highway 97 North early this year.