Aaron Pritchett performs Liquored Up in Kelowna

Canadian country star and former Kelowna resident Aaron Pritchett is back on the road for his Liquored Up Tour across Canada, making stops in more than 30 different cities along the way.

Rolling with fellow country stars Cory Marks and Matt Lang, the gang stopped by Castanet a few hours before their Kelowna show Thursday night for a sneak preview.

“We’ve played a few arenas where the crowds were absolutely insane. We’ve also played some smaller bars where the crowds have been absolutely riotous, it’s so much fun, and I think it’s a testament to what the show is,” said Pritchett.

"I think every stop along the way has been getting better and better with the show, so every last stop has been my favourite show.”

Already having hit songs Hold My Beer and Worth A Shot, Pritchett tells Castanet his new song Liquored Up is the perfect addition to his catalogue.

Three writers helped piece together the Liquored Up song, including two from Alberta and one from Nanaimo, where Pritchett currently resides.

"It’s an Aaron Pritchett sort of staple thing, it’s a party song. And when I asked Cory and Matt if they wanted to be a part of it, be on the recording. I don’t know if they hesitated, I hope not, but they knew what kind of person I am as an artist and I think it was an easy fit, so here we are touring together.”

Having toured back in 2015 as a part of the Outlaws and Outsiders Tour, Pritchett and Marks are happy to be back on the road together, and this time they've partnered with Matt Lang to create a perfect trio for country music.

“Aaron has been an inspiration of mine since I first started, since I first met him," said Marks. "He’s been in the game for quite a while, he’s a great person, a hell of an entertainer and he just gives it 120 per cent every night, so getting to see him do that every night, again it’s a privilege in itself, but also a learning curve and an inspiration to just watch him do his thing and try to one up him every now and then."

After playing in Kelowna at This Country Bar, the Liquored Up Tour makes its way to Drumheller for a Friday night performance, and wraps up in Moncton, New Brunswick on March 7.