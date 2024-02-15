Kelowna's mayor champions city's success and challenges during yearly address

Photo: Wayne Moore Mayor Tom Dyas

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas says the city is at a pivotal point in its evolution full of "great opportunities and pressing priorities."

He made the comment Thursday before a packed house of nearly 300 people during his annual Chamber of Commerce sponsored State of the City address.

"To achieve the best possible future for Kelowna we must continue to work together to seize its potential and find innovative solutions that foster our collective progress," said Dyas.

"As you know Kelowna is one of the fastest growing cities in Canada and that is something to celebrate. It means people want to live here, work here, study here, invest here and visit here. It means our economy is diversifying, our neighbourhoods are transforming and our city is becoming more urban and dynamic.

"It offers more opportunities to grow, innovate and succeed."

During his 30 minute speech, Dyas touted many of the successes and initiatives put forth by the city over the past 12 months, specifically around his council's six main priorities and the 22 initiatives to come out of those priorities.

Uptown Rutland on-call

One of those initiatives, the Mayor's Task Force on Crime, is expected to result in the expansion of the very successful Downtown on-call program.

"This spring a report will go to council outlining five major task force recommendations including a request to fund $100,000 for the establishment of an Uptown Rutland Business Association on-call program similar to the highly successful red shirt Downtown Kelowna on-call team," said Dyas.

"This came out of discussions we had with URBA and our MLAs had with members of the community. As an URBA board member I have been able to gain a better understanding of the issues our communities are facing."

URBA executive director Karen Beaubier says the pilot program would be funded through the city, URBA and donations from a fundraising drive expected to begin soon.

Beaubier says she hopes the program can start in April and run for at least six months depending on the level of support the association receives through its fundraising efforts.

The idea of a Rutland on-call team was brought up as year-end stats showed crime had dropped significantly in the downtown area while at the same time increasing dramatically in Rutland.

The city has also established a city liaison to work with both URBA and the DKA.

Dyas says the city will also be dedicating 10 full-time bylaw officers and seven social development staff solely to homelessness and social issues in 2024.

Photo: Wayne Moore

Looking to 2024

Along with a recap of accomplishments over the past 12 months, Dyas also shared his excitement for initiatives coming forward throughout 2024.

One of those centres around relieving congestion on city streets.

"One of the biggest priorities I am looking forward to is the transportation bundle."

The approximately $100 million investment suite would deal with capacity and congestion on our most important road networks, according to Dyas.

This is on top of more than $20 million in specific transportation initiatives.

"Also, I'm looking forward to the design work that will come forward on the north end plan and the design work that will come forward on the new Parkinson Recreation Centre."

The rec centre replacement is part of a multi-year recreation project that will also include redevelopment of the Rutland Sportsfields and new Glenmore and Mission activity centres.

"Regrettably there are about 10 things that I know is in the works that I wasn't able to mention today that I know are happening in 2024 so I look forward to bringing those into the open also," he said.