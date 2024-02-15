Big White residents rattled over proposed changes to waste management

Photo: Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Big White Transfer Station.

A storm is brewing at Big White Ski Resort around essential services like waste management which could lead to a push for an exit from the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.

"There's a group of residents and businesses here, who are actively coming together to look at the option of changing to a different regional district," said Richard Berrie, president of the Big White Chamber of Commerce.

According to Berrie, many residents at Big White feel underserved by the RDKO and proposed changes to waste management hours from a 24/7 model—to four hours a day, three days a week—has prompted a strong reaction.

“The proposed changes to the transfer station have hit a nerve for two reasons,” says Berrie. “The first concern is that there appears to be a fundamental lack of understanding by the RDKB about our community and local economy. This is coupled with a recent engagement process that has left many community and business members feeling unheard.”

The chamber has been in discussions with the RDKO for the past several months and feel their concerns aren't being taken seriously.

Big White Mountain Community Development Association president Mark Hillhouse says the Big White waste transfer station is also poorly maintained and faces long delays in repairs.

"This has been extremely frustrating and has resulted in other issues, one of which was a bear accessing the garbage in the transfer station last year," he said.

"The recent solution provided by the RDKB has focused on making the facility a manned station with different tax increase options proposed based on hours of service. Big White represents a significant tax base for the RDKB, yet the services we are provided for those funds seems wildly disproportionate. To even suggest a tax increase for appropriate waste management services when we are already underserviced is ridiculous," Hillhouse continues.

Berrie says all options including calling for a move to a different regional district are in play and a meeting to discuss the issue is set for March 6, at 6 p.m. at the Happy Valley Day Lodge. Representatives from the RDKB are hosting the event.

Big White would not be able to unilaterally leave the RDKB, which would have to agree to the move. The Central Okanagan Regional District would also have to accept Big White into its fold.

"We have over 100 businesses on the mountain, the majority of which relate to tourism," Berrie said.

"Imagine you are a local cleaning or property management company; you need daily access to the transfer station as people check in and out of accommodations. One of the options the RDKB proposed was for the transfer station to only be open three days a week. That would be crippling for many businesses."

For comparison the waste transfer station at Sun Peaks, which is operated by the Thompson Nicola Regional District and staffed with an employee, is open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.