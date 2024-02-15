Officials worried about low measles vaccination rates in B.C. Interior

Photo: The Canadian Press

Childhood immunization rates in the Interior Health region are sitting well below target levels as cases of measles surge in some parts of the world, including Europe.

As of Dec. 31, just 56.3 per cent of seven year olds were immunized and 68.5 per cent of two year olds. The target for children aged seven is 70 per cent. For two year olds it’s 90 per cent.

To address the low rates, extra clinics and immunization service will be introduced at community health centres. As well, kindergarten clinics are being piloted in some schools and mobile immunization services will be offered in select rural communities. IH is also says students in grades 10 to 12 can drop into clinics at school to get caught up on routine vaccinations they have missed.

“Interior Health is taking steps to help busy families get their children’s immunizations up to date,” said IH chief medical health officer Dr. Martin Lavoie.

“Vaccines give infants and children the best protection from more than a dozen diseases that can be severe, can lead to serious complications, and in some cases can even be fatal."

To increase awareness IH is also launching a new campaign highlighting the safety and effectiveness of childhood immunizations and the dangers of vaccine-preventable diseases.

“Many people have questions – that is understandable. As health professionals we are here to help everyone understand potential side effects, vaccine effectiveness, and the consequences of not being vaccinated, and help families make informed decisions,” said IH medical health officer Dr. Fatemeh Sabet.

IH says the current immunization rates are concerning because the diseases they are mention to protect against still occur and can spread easily.

Cases of whooping cough (pertussis) have been reported in multiple areas of the Interior region over the past six months. There is currently a major measles outbreak in Birmingham, England. Cases have also been reported in four U.S. states, including Washington, and a person in Alberta who was diagnosed with measles in November 2023 had recently travelled through B.C.

Here is a breakdown of the current immunization rates in Interior Health service delivery areas:

Seven year olds (Target 70%)

IH wide 56.3%

East Kootenay 64.7%

Kootenay Boundary 54.8%

Okanagan 53.2%

Thompson Cariboo Shuswap 58.6%

Two year olds (Target 90%)