Clinic in Lake Country expands walk-in availability

The Turtle Bay Medical Clinic in Lake Country is trying to help fill the void left by the closure of the only walk-in clinic in Vernon.

It has seen an increase in demand from that community in recent weeks, along with demand in Lake Country, and is expanding its walk-in availability.

“We’ve had a couple of physicians join us recently. Obviously, that creates more availability. But we’ve also worked with our physicians to kind of open up their schedules a little bit more to see where we can offer a few more walk-in spots across the board,” explains Kiffer Walker, managing partner of Evolve Allied Health, which also operates five clinics in Kelowna.

He notes that they are also trying to support people in the Vernon area. “With the closure of that clinic in Vernon, Sterling Clinic, they basically have no option up there anymore. So, we’re just trying to do everything we can to support them as best we can, even though we’re down here.”

The Turtle Bay Medical Clinic walk-in hours are now 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday. The most availability is typically Monday through Wednesday.

Walker says they’ve tried to open up more time in the afternoon, instead of walk-ins being concentrated in the morning. Before visiting, he highly recommends you check medimap.ca first.

The clinic recently lost one of its doctors, who has moved to a different clinic in Rutland, but that happened around the same time a new physician joined the practice. Currently, Evolve Allied Health is trying to recruit one more full-time doctor for Turtle Bay and one more for their Glenmore location.

If you’re looking for a regular physician, Walker says you should sign up through the provincial Health Connect Registry.