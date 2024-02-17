Kelowna RCMP looking to recruit dispatchers through Coffee with a Dispatcher

Photo: Colin Dacre

Have you ever wondered when you call 9-1-1, who is answering the call?

Have you ever wondered what a job in dispatch would be like?

Kelowna police dispatch is giving people the opportunity to meet with a dispatcher in person to find out more about the important role dispatchers play in community safety.

People interested in meeting with a dispatcher will meet Rhonda, the recruiter for the Southeast District 9-1-1 police dispatch centre, and ask her questions about the job.

“Come and join me for a Coffee with a Dispatcher!” says Rhonda.

“I am excited to share why I love coming to be a 9-1-1 police dispatcher and how rewarding it is to play a big role in keeping our community safe.”

Rhonda is setting up shop at Third Space Coffee, located at 1708 Dolphin Ave in Kelowna, on both Feb. 28 and March 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To request a meeting time with Rhonda, interested people are asked to pre-register by emailing [email protected], including giving their full name, address, email, phone number, preferred event and preferred time.