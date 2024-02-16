Mother of Kelowna baby born 3.5 months early grateful for healthcare workers

Photo: Contributed Baby Layla

A local couple recently had their baby three-and-a-half months early at Kelowna General Hospital.

Baby Layla was delivered by an emergency c-section on Jan. 12, 15 weeks early and rushed to B.C. Children's Hospital in Vancouver.

Her original due date was April 23.

"They actually took my husband and her in an ambulance to the airport, and they put them in this really tiny little airplane," said mother Angela Stenzel.

"They sent him to the children's hospital, and because I had an emergency c-section, I stayed the night at KGH, and then I was airlifted the next day."

Stenzel says she was experiencing cramping and had gone to the hospital for a check-up and discovered she was in preterm labor, already three centimetres dilated.

"I was really upset because I wasn't even sure she was going to survive. Once the doctor found out I was dilated, she said I was going to have her now. I was really upset and really scared, and then once she came out, they got her into the incubator and sent her to the children's hospital," she said.

Baby Layla stopped breathing at one point.

"She got plugs in her lungs, and then she started going purple. She started going limp, and then they called resuscitation. They did some suction, and then she came back. In that moment, I was so scared I was going to lose her."

"She is in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and is on a ventilator. I get to hold her every day for about two hours. Her weight has been going up and down," Stenzel said.

This is the couple's first baby.

"It's just me in Vancouver. When my husband flew here, he had been going back and forth so that he could work and pay our mortgage. He is now just coming on the weekends. I know that there are other people struggling. In this economy, it is very expensive."

Stenzel says she is hoping to be an encouragement to other families who have babies in the NICU.

"It's a rollercoaster, but the support from the nurses and doctors is amazing, and they know what they are doing."

At this time, it's unknown when the couple can bring home their baby.