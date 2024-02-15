COSAR and RCMP rescue cold, wet geologist near Chute Lake Road

Photo: COSAR

It was a busy Valentine's evening for members of the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team.

As many were sitting down to a Valentine's Day dinner with their significant others COSAR was dispatched to help RCMP to locate a lost, cold and wet amateur geologist near Chute Lake.



"Just as dusk was changing to dark, the RCMP helicopter spotted the person and (we) were able to guide an officer on the ground to him," says a post on COSAR's social media.



Both the officer and the geologist were able to return to the RCMP vehicle which was stuck on a nearby forest service road.

COSAR stayed in the area until they were sure both the officer and the geologist were safely en route back to Kelowna.

"Everyone was back home by 9 p.m. to continue their Valentine's Day."