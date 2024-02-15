Historic Casorso family featured in Kelowna documentary

The Casorso family has been a part of Kelowna history for more than 140 years. Now their story is being told through a feature length documentary, The Casorso La Prima Famiglia.

Coming overseas from Tonco, Italy, the Casorso family was able to find success in both business and agriculture, and it could be argued today that Kelowna would be a much different place if it wasn't for their decision to lay roots in the Okanagan.

"They worked extremely hard. They had a big family, so there were lots of boys doing lots of things," said documentary filmmaker Gordon Hotchkiss.

"And that foundation of respect really then transferred to all the Italians that came after them and we realized that if you look at anyone in the Italian community in Kelowna, you don’t have to go very far to connect the dots to go back to the Casorsos and what the Casorsos did. So it very quickly emerged as a story that needed to be told."

The documentary follows original settlers Giovanni and Rosa Casorso, who found their way to the Okanagan back in 1883 and 1884. The documentary then dives into the growth of the family and the city of Kelowna through the six generations that have lived here.

Hotchkiss found it was the resilience of the family and the reuniting of the Casorsos that stuck out as a real point of interest in the story. This family was not afraid to take risks and they're happy they did.

“It was usually the men who would come out, come over, find a job, and quite often the wife was left looking after children back wherever they came from," said Hotchkiss. "It took a while for those families to be reunited, and the strength of that family and bringing the ties back together is a good story to tell during Family Day weekend."

With six generations of family history to go through, Rosa and Giovanni’s great granddaughter Christine Schmidt tells Castanet it’s a special film for people of Kelowna.

“When I first saw the film I was amazed. I never thought it was going to turn out like that as I wasn’t sure where it was going," she said.

"I was really amazed by the quality of the research and just the amount of work that had gone into it. Just the story of an immigrant family is so common to so many people even nowadays of this story of immigration and how hard it is… It really means a lot to our family that people appreciate that we have contributed to this area for more than 140 years.”

If you want to check out the Casorso Family documentary and learn more about Kelowna history, two showings are taking place at Okanagan College on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.