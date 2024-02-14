Multi-vehicle incident snarls traffic at Highway 33 and Hollywood Road

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 3:50 p.m.

A collision at the intersection of Highway 33 and Hollywood Road has now been cleared and traffic in the area has returned to normal.

ORIGINAL 3:17 p.m.

A multi-vehicle collision has snarled traffic heading eastbound at the intersection of Highway 33 and Hollywood Rd. in Kelowna Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news tip sent to Castanet, the incident appears to have happened at approximately 3 p.m. with at least three cars involved.

All three vehicles have since pulled off to the side of the road next to the Wendy's restaurant and it is unknown at this time if any injuries have occurred.

Police are on the scene and traffic appears to be backed up heading east on Highway 33.