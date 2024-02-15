Quesnel and Williams Lake vying for same hockey team

Photo: Contributed

It would appear the cities of Quesnel and Williams Lake are both on board in the pursuit of a relocated KIJHL franchise.

Municipal governments in both Cariboo communities were asked to endorse the possible relocation of a franchise into their city.

City council in Williams Lake unanimously approved discussing the possibility of adding a new ice user group and writing a letter indicating a desire to work with a new group.

Council unanimously supported the motion which had support of the city's minor hockey association.

The letter of support stated the team wishing to relocate to the city is the Kelowna Chiefs, naming team owner Jason Tansem and businessman Rob McMillen as those intent on moving the franchise.

According to that support letter, the minor hockey association would require about $20,000 in sponsorship money to be spread among its 26 house teams and seven rep teams.

Quesnel also interested

At the same time, an hour north on Highway 97, McMillen was believed to be making a similar pitch to the North Cariboo Joint Advisory committee in Quesnel.

McMillen had previously engaged the city but backed away when the senior Quesnel Kangaroos asked for $100,000 a year as compensation for sharing the building and revenues with the junior team.

That apparently opened the door for Williams Lake.

In the meantime, further discussions with the Kangaroos in Quesnel led to a revenue agreement with the proposed junior team.

NCAJ committee co-chair Laurey-Anne Roodenburg told Castanet the Tuesday meeting was much more amicable.

She said the committee voted unanimously to support a potential KIJHL franchise and confirm ice time would be made available in time for the 2024-2025 season.

A letter of support was being sent to the KIJHL offices.

League commissioner Jeff Dubois, in an email to Castanet, says a formal application has not been received, but indicates there is still time.

"Our league bylaws state that any application for a team sale, relocation or expansion franchise be received by March 31 in order to be considered for the following season," the email read.

"We are aware of interest from Quesnel and Williams Lake and we're monitoring progress on both fronts, but we have not yet received an application for a team in either community."

He didn't state whether the Kelowna Chiefs were considering relocating to one of those communities.

Chief owner Jason Tansem told Castanet earlier this week the team is not for sale, calling such rumours speculation and premature.

He said if he were a betting man he would suggest there is a 99 per cent chance the Chiefs will be playing out of the Rutland Arena next season.