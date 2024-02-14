Grade 5 students from Belgo Elementary School spread love with Valentine's cards

Photo: Contributed

Nurses working in the pediatric department at Kelowna General Hospital on Valentine's Day got a nice surprise from a group of local school children.

"It is great to feel the love from the community, thanks to Belgo Elementary School grade 5 students who made these cute cards and delivered them to the hospital," says one KGH nurse.

"The cards brought a smile to everyone's face."

The cards sent from the Grade 5 class at Belgo Elementary School said things like, "dear hospital workers, to show our appreciation for all you do, please enjoy these cards. Our community needs you."

Bobbi McGrath the manager of the KGH pediatric department tells Castanet, "it was just a very nice gesture."

The Valentine's Day cards are now up on the wall of the KGH pediatric department, spreading joy on this day of love.