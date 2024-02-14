Kelowna chocolate shop bustling on Valentines Day

Madison Reeve

You can't celebrate Valentine's Day without chocolate.

Karat Chocolate and Pastry Boutique had one of their busiest days to date, completely selling out of their desserts.

"It was exceptionally busy today. We had people waiting when we opened at 10 a.m., and it stayed constantly busy until we were sold out of everything. There was a lineup outside, which we will get on social holidays that will go down the block," said Amanda Murray.

Karat Chocolate also made three large deliveries on Wednesday.

The top picks on Valentine's Day have all been quite decadent.

"We have macarons and chocolate still available, coffee... we will be open until 4 p.m."

Karat says one of their most popular items has been the 12 piece chocolate collection.

The shop has been open in Kelowna for eight years.