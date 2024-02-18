Kelowna Minor Lacrosse Association adds all-girls teams

Photo: KMLA

For the very first time in league history, girls playing in the Kelowna Minor Lacrosse Association can choose between joining an all-girls team or a co-ed team.

Female box lacrosse is now open for registration through the Kelowna Minor Lacrosse Association with the goal to offer female lacrosse players more involvement in the sport.

Ahead of the 2024 spring season, KMLA is also hosting a free 'Learn to Play' event for newcomers to the sport at MNP Place on Wednesday, Feb. 21 for 90 minutes of lacrosse starting at 6:15 p.m.

Players born between 2001 and 2008 are encouraged to bring their own helmet, gloves and stick to try what KMLA is calling "the fastest game on two feet".

Spots are limited due to equipment, with a first come, first served basis.

Registration cut off for the new lacrosse season in Kelowna is March 4, 2024.