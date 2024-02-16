Okanagan Youth Ultimate looking to grow the sport of frisbee

Photo: Contributed

Ultimate Frisbee is a growing sport in the Okanagan and the Okanagan Youth Ultimate group based out of Kelowna is doing what they can to continue that growth.

Okanagan Youth Ultimate is hosting its first ever four vs. four tournament for teenagers between the ages of of 14 and 18 this Sunday at the bubble dome located on Rutland Senior Secondary property.

"The high school season is just around the corner and this is a great way for players to have some fun and prepare for the school season," said Okanagan Youth Ultimate in a news release.

Four vs. four is a fast-paced modification of the game that sees quick movement and frequent goal-scoring.

Okanagan Youth Ultimate is expecting upwards of 30 to 40 teens to take part in the action Sunday with everything kicking off at 1 p.m.

Prizes will be handed out to the winning teams in both the girls category and the boys, with several games expected to happen across the afternoon.

"We're building an exceptional youth program here in the Okanagan. There are four players from the Okanagan who made the U-20 National Teams this year. Some of these players, like Jaime Ovstaas (Kelowna) and Grace MacDonald (Kamloops), will be in attendance alongside players trying the sport for the very first time, including some KSS volleyball stars," said OYU.

Registration is still open and it's open to all abilities.