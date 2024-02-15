Central Okanagan Foundation tops up rent bank as demand soars

Cindy White

The Central Okanagan Foundation is donating $50,000 to top up a program that helps people avoid homelessness.

The Central Okanagan Rent Bank, which the Canadian Mental Health Association launched in 2021, saw a nearly 50 per cent jump in demand last year. That need is not expected to decline any time soon.

“Behind those numbers are stories, stories about people who are struggling,” points out CMHA Kelowna CEO Mike Gawliuk.

He says the people who turn to the rent bank can range from seniors to families to young couples.

“Over the holiday season we had a couple come forward. One of the people in the couple had lost their employment. They had been given an eviction notice, and they were looking at the possibility of living in their car at Christmas," Gawliuk said.

“They accessed the rent bank, we were able to provide them with support, help to bring their anxiety down considerably, keep a roof over their head and ensure they had a Christmas."

Abbie Norrish, manager of grants & community initiatives at the Central Okanagan Foundation, says the organization stepped up with funding in response to the unprecedented need.

“The Central Okanagan Foundation recognizes that stable housing is fundamental to community well-being. This strategic investment will help individuals and families retain their homes, helping to address the increasing need and creating a more resilient community for everyone,” said Norrish.

A lot of people who are struggling to pay their bills haven’t heard of the service, but the word is slowly getting out.

“Certainly people are becoming more aware of us,” said Gawliuk. “But they’re becoming more aware of us due to the reality of how expensive it is to live in this community. The fact that rents are high and the fact that people are struggling to make ends meet.

Last year, CMHA Kelowna received 431 applications for the rent bank program and handed out $31,304.21 in loans and $74,630.08 in grants.

The Central Okanagan Rent Bank application form can be found on the CMHA Kelowna website.