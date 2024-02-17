Families welcomed free on Family Day at Kelowna Art Gallery

Madison Reeve

If you're looking for something fun for the whole family this Family Day, the Kelowna Art Gallery has got you covered.

Admission will be free for all visitors during the day-long event that takes place on Monday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We have fantastic exhibitions for the whole family to check out and if it's your children's first time it will really introduce them to the world of art, and once you go through the activities we have lots of hands-on activities," said Sumi Ali, education coordinator.

Visitors can each create their own silly self-portrait and then string them together with the rest of their family’s portraits to form a unique family banner. Space is limited for this activity, so registration is required.

Family Day also marks the very final day to see Wolves: The Art of Dempsey Bob.

This exhibition features Dempsey Bob’s finest masks, sculptures, and wood carvings created over a lifetime of his artistic practice. He is from Terrace B.C..

"All of these works are borrowed from private or institutional collections which means there is a lot of work involved in borrowing pieces form the National Gallery of Canada or the Museum koi Anthropology as well as private collectors," said Nataley Nagy executive director of Kelowna Art Gallery.

"The big work was really gathering all of Dempsey's sculptures of many locations and making an exhibition of them."

For more information, visit www.kelownaartgallery.com or call 250-762-2226.