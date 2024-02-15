Kelowna gym closing its doors due to lack of money, leaving members high and dry

Photo: Ninja Sports Club website

A relatively new Kelowna gym catering to children and their families has closed its doors after less than a year in operation.

Ninja Sports Club, which opened early in 2023, has gone out of business according to owner Mike Bozek.

"We can confirm that our gym is closing down. However, we understand there may have been some confusion or concern circulating regarding refunds."

According to one member who received an email Monday night, the club closed its doors due to financial reasons.

The email was sent to current members and people who have recently booked classes from Bozek.

"We regret to inform you that Ninja Sports Club will be closing its doors permanently," the email said. "Despite our best efforts to weather the storm, the combination of high lease rates, COVID-19 loans and mounting debt to the Canada Revenue Agency has made it insurmountable, leaving us with no choice but to cease operations."

The gym, located at 128-2540 Enterprise Way, offered ninja warrior parkour training on the main level and adult fitness training on the second floor.

Bozek's email thanked everyone for their understanding but goes on to say, "due to the status of the company we are not able to issue any refunds for services purchased. But you can certainly dispute your charges with the credit card company."

The website still shows classes right into March and one parent who booked her children into classes for spring break on Feb. 2 can't believe they aren't offering a refund.

"We registered two of our children for the second week of spring break camp (back) on Feb. 2, for a cost of $195 for each child, and then just got this email from them that they were closing their doors and not offering refunds. Just concerned that they even offered the camps, now 11 days later, they closed their doors, yet their spring break camps are showing as full," says Tonya Zanon.

When the club first opened they offered a promotion where a family of up to five members could get a free, two-week pass.

Now Bozek is thanking his employees and patrons, "while this chapter may be coming to an end, the memories and friendships forged here will endure. We encourage you to continue your fitness journey wherever you go," Bozek says in his email.



Ninja Sports Club offered class passes and monthly memberships. Individual adult monthly passes started at $65 month and went up to $90 depending on the membership type.

