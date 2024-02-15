Central Okanagan Music Venue database launched

Photo: Madison Reeve Artist myla preforming at Red Bird

Creative Okanagan has announced the launch of public access to the Central Okanagan Music Venue Database, a resource designed to create an understanding of the current venue landscape in the Central Okanagan.

Creative Okanagan embarked last year on a mission to compile valuable data from music venues and spaces regularly hosting music events throughout the region.

The database features details the Okanagan community indicated support a quality experience, catering to artists (both local and touring), promoters, funders, and potential investors.

Users can access information about each venue including venue capacity, stage and audio specifications, ticketing requirements, food and beverage availability, contact information and more.

The Central Okanagan Music Database is accessible at Creative Okanagan