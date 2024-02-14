UBCO security needs public help to identify truck transporting stolen artwork

Photo: UBCO

A piece of student artwork has been stolen from UBCO in Kelowna and their security team is seeking the public's help to try and track it down.

Prior to its disappearance, the student was working on a five-foot-wide canvas outside of a UBCO building at 1540 Innovation Dr.

The painting was in the rear loading area outside and was left to dry during the evening of Saturday night, and the student reported it missing the following day.

UBCO has CCTV images of a grey pickup in that area at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. Other video scans have determined the painting was in the rear box of the truck as it drove through the UBCO campus.

"The painting is described as a 40 by 60 inch canvas and weighs about 100 pounds. The layered canvas is painted chrome and has just had neon paint added to it. The artist would really like the piece returned as it is part of a group he is working on," said UBCO in a written statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact UBCO Community Safety Officer Robyn Boffy.