Central Okanagan Search and Rescue rescuex missing sledder in Graystokes Provincial Park

Photo: COSAR

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) members were called out to Graystokes Provincial Park on Tuesday night to rescue a sledder.

COSAR reported that the missing sledder was a man, and his last known position was on the north side of Mount Moore.

"The subject made it out, and all parties were home by the early hours of this morning," COSAR stated in a post on social media.

COSAR's Amos Rossworm is urging people to head out in groups.

"Groups of two or three at a minimum are always best. It provides a safety net if things go awry," said Rossworm, winter operations team lead for COSAR, earlier this year.

In the event of an emergency, please call 911 rather than COSAR. If a COSAR team is required, the RCMP or BC Ambulance will arrange for their assistance.