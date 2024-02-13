Scotiabank helps raise big money for Kelowna kettle campaign

Photo: Contributed Representatives from Scotiabank: Melissa Mulderrig, Chris Showler and Arvind Sharma present cheque to Major Mark Wagner and Angela Stadnyk with the Salvation Army.

Scotiabank employees and some of their partners volunteered to help host Salvation Army Christmas Kettles at three Kelowna locations over the Christmas season.

The goal was to help raise funds for the Salvation Army with Scotiabank matching up to $15,000 through its Scotiabank Team Community Program.

The volunteers surpassed their goal by raising $28,301, and with Scotiabank adding $15,000, the total was $43,301.

"Scotiabank has partnered with us since 2011. We're grateful to Scotiabank and its staff for their generous support of our work in this community," says Salvation Army major Mark Wagner.