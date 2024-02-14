Deadline to save on your Central Okanagan dog licence is weeks away

Photo: RDCO

The deadline to save on your 2024 dog license is fast approaching.

Central Okanagan dog owners have until Feb. 29 to save $20 on a new or renewed dog license - $20 for a dog that is spayed or neutered and $60 for one that is not.

Since the sale began last month, over 13,700 dogs have been licensed in the Central Okanagan region.

On March 1, license fees return to the regular annual rates of $40 and $80. Dogs deemed aggressive or dangerous under the Responsible Dog Ownership Bylaw have specific license fees, and discounted rates do not apply.

Renewing or purchasing a new dog license is as easy as a walk in the park. Visit rdco.com/dogs to purchase your license online.

The Responsible Dog Ownership Bylaw requires all dogs three months and older to be licensed, and in 2023, over 35,000 were.