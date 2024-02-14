Skiers flocking from abroad to the Okanagan for Family Day long weekend

Family Day long weekend in Kelowna is shaping up to be a busy one this year as both the airport and the ski slopes are expecting a lot of traffic through the Okanagan as families get away to spend some quality time together.

Inbound traffic is already starting to heat up at the Kelowna International Airport and is expected to continue to climb as the weekend draws closer.

"We’re expecting to see about 25,000 passengers through the facility from Friday through Monday, with Friday and Monday being our busiest days where we’re going to see close to 7,000 passengers a day — that’s a fair amount for a facility of our size,” said YLW director Phillip Elchitz.

According to the airport, Family Day long weekend can often be extra busy because President’s Day in the United States also happens to bring a lot of Americans north of the border to test the slopes.

“We’re seeing a lot of skiers, a lot of snowboarders, a lot of inbound tourism specifically from the U.S. now, and this weekend is going to be no different," said Elchitz, listing Big White, Silver Star and Revelstoke as popular spots for visitors.

With an alpine base of over 180 centimetres at Big White, all runs and chair lifts are officially open and there will be plenty of family-friendly things to do this weekend.

“Skiing is a family sport and we love it that families can spend time together. They can go to the tubing park, they can skate on the highest outdoor skating rink in Canada, they can go snowshoeing," said Big White vice president Michael Ballingall.

"It’s just not all about sliding on snow, there’s so much more to do in the snow. And as families, you get those memorable Instagram moments where mom is making spaghetti, the kids are in the hot tub and everyone’s just having a good time."

As a small thank you to their season pass holders this year, Big White will be hosting a free pancake breakfast on Monday morning to celebrate BC Family Day.