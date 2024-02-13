Kelowna removes six sunken boats from Okanagan Lake

Photo: Brayden Ursel A rolled sail boat in Okanagan Lake on Jan. 13, 2024.

The City of Kelowna has made good on its promise to remove damaged and sunken boats from Okanagan Lake.

The boats, most of which were illegally moored, were partially sunk and suffered damage from the extreme cold snap back in mid-January.

The city sought and received authority from the Coast Guard and Transport Canada to remove the vessels to limit impacts to the environment, public safety and to protect Kelowna's drinking water supply.

“In an effort to prevent environmental impacts to the lake and risks to the community, six sunken boats were recovered from Manhattan Point, several at-risk boats nearby were moved to a safe storage area, and several others were removed by their owners,” said Alan Budde, security and business continuity manager.

“Debris and non-compliant moorage buoys were also taken away.”

The city provided updates to the Canadian Coast Guard and Transport Canada about the clean-up operation and contracted Shoreline Pile Driving to remove the sunken and at-risk boats.

The city is also working to strengthen bylaws to prevent future use of illegal buoys and increase enforcement against buoys being operated without a valid business license or permit.

"The public can re-claim their boats with proof of ownership and payment of recovery costs by contacting the Property Management office at [email protected] or 250-469-8610," says Budde.

Any unclaimed vessels will be subject to disposal after 60 days, or by April 10, 2024.