YMCA offers free fun fair in Kelowna on Family Day

The YMCA of Southern Interior BC is hosting a free family fun fair at the Kelowna Family Y on Family Day.

The community event aims to help people unplug and spend quality time with their kids. The activities include crafts, carnival games, a bouncy castle and face painting.

“As a charity deeply committed to the mental and physical well-being of our community members, the Y aims to provide a space for families to bond and get active during a time of year that can be challenging for our overall health,” said the organization.

The Family Day Fun Fair takes place Monday, February 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. While admission is free, those aged 19 and up are required to show photo ID.