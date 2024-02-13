Okanagan College recognized as one of B.C.'s top employers

Photo: Okanagan College

Okanagan College has been recognized for the first time as one of the best employers in the province.

BC’s Top Employers 2024 were revealed Tuesday morning in a report by the Vancouver Sun and Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of Canada’s Top 100 Employers project. The project looks for employers with innovative programs to attract and retain talented employees.

“Okanagan College is an incredibly special place, where people from diverse backgrounds can come together with the sole purpose of transforming the lives of individual students,” said Neil Fassina, OC president.

“We’re a values-based organization where people are able to leverage their strengths, and together, we can also transform communities.”

Okanagan College has campuses in Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon, and Salmon Arm, as well as centres in Revelstoke and Oliver. With more than 1,200 employees, Okanagan College is one of the largest employers in the region.

“There’s a dated assumption that meaningful work comes at a cost,” says Richard Yerema, executive editor of Canada’s Top 100 Employers project. “Caring for your people isn’t counter to running a successful organization, it’s key. And what better proposition to attract talented individuals than to offer progressive benefits along with the ability to have a positive impact on the broader community.”

Okanagan College has more than 17,000 students.

YouTube Okanagan College