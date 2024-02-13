Two years after launch, Lake Country speed dating business expanding despite challenges

Photo: Kristi Reich One of Reich's speed dating venues is Lake Country Brewery.

It’s been nearly two years since Kristi Reich decided to do something to help people emerging from the pandemic find love, and she’s still going.

Reich is the woman behind Lake Country & Entire Okanagan Speed Dating. Since her launch, she has expanded to offer several event in different age categories in Lake Country, Penticton and occasional in Kelowna.

She’s gone through a steep learning curve over the past two years, trying to figure out what attendees at her events are looking for. For example, Valentine’s Day hasn’t proven as popular as she thought.

Reich says the thing that makes her experience different from the typical dating scene at a bar is that you are guaranteed to meet people who want to date.

“You’re going to spend money either way and you might not talk to anybody (at a bar). At a singles event, for example, you might go and there might not be anyone there in your age range. Or you might go and sit in the corner and not talk to someone because you’re shy.

“This kind of forces people to have the face-to-face five minutes, make that instant connection.”

Also, unlike the bar experience, she says most people who turn out to her speed dating events aren’t consuming alcohol. Sober dating or ‘dry dating’ has been on the rise in recent years.

“The venues I choose are a little more high class than just like a bar setting. It’s bright, it’s a place where families go, even though they might serve alcohol, we are not serving it at our events,” Reich notes.

“It’s actually a good way to learn about the person too. Because if they’re drinking and you’re not interested in a person who’s drinking than you can rule them out right away, which is the good thing about meeting face-to-face. But most of the people at my events don’t drink.”

One of the biggest challenges she has faced is finding enough men interested in speed dating. While women are embracing the model, men are more hesitant, especially those over 55.

“I do have a lot of older daters that want the 55+, but here’s the problem, nobody 55+ wants to date each other – the ladies and the men.”

Reich says they want to date someone younger. “All the men want younger women. That’s why it’s hard to get men in this range.”

That’s where she’s learning to adapt. A 55+ event scheduled for February 27 at Lake Country Brewery has now been changed to accommodate daters aged 40 to 60.