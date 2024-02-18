UBC Okanagan research looks into connection between mucus and gut health

Photo: UBC Okanagan New research from UBC Okanagan revealed that non-invasive techniques can return vital gut health data from the mucus in our fecal matter.

A researcher at UBC Okanagan calls it the “silent star in our guts”.

Dr. Kirk Bergstrom and master’s student Noah Fancy from the Biology department at UBCO have released a new study into an often overlooked source of information about gut health, the mucus in our digestive system that eventually becomes fecal matter.

“MUC2 is like the silent star in our guts. It’s constantly working to protect us, and its proper functioning is crucial for our overall health,” Dr. Bergstrom says. “It was originally thought that you could only access this important molecule from biopsies or tissue removed via surgery—highly invasive and painful procedures.

“However, our study shows mucus is actually a part of our stool, meaning we can get at it painlessly and at levels we could not before. Anytime we can do analysis non-invasively, it’s a win.”

MUC2, a glycoprotein with many sugar chains attached, forms a protective barrier in our intestines in the form of mucus. It safeguard the gut from harmful microbes and toxins. It also plays a crucial role in digestive health.

Dr. Bergstrom’s team found a way to study the mucus that is typically flushed away. Their findings could lead to advancements in preventing or managing conditions like inflammatory bowel disease and colon cander.

“We can use these new methods to visualize mucus-microbiota interactions and how they go wrong in various diseases,” said Dr. Bergstrom, noting that sugars on the mucins carry information on the health status of the colon.

Master of Science student Noah Fancy led the work, which was the result of a strong collaborative effort between the Bergstrom Lab, the chemistry labs of Dr. Wesley Zandberg and the biology labs of Dr. Sepideh Pakpour, Dr. Deanna Gibson and Dr. Sanjoy Ghosh, all at UBC Okanagan.

The work was funded in large part by the Weston Microbiota Foundation and the Canadian Foundation for Innovation and is published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry.