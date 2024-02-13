Kelowna RCMP investigation closed Casorso Road early Tuesday

Photo: Contributed RCMP had blocked Casorso Road between Benvoulin and Gordon Drive early Tuesday morning.

UPDATE 8:52 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP and the Emergency Response Team say they were responding to a report of a possible weapon

in the 3700 block of Casorso Road at approximately 6:50 a.m. Tuesday.

"In an abundance of caution, Casorso Road was closed for a short period of time until the incident was resolved resulting in one individual being arrested," says RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters.

The RCMP also says, "this is an ongoing investigation and further details will be released at an appropriate time. There is no danger to public safety."

ORIGINAL 7:54 a.m.

The Kelowna RCMP blocked off a section of Casorso Road early Tuesday morning.

A Castanet reader said Casorso Road was closed between the roundabout at the corner of Benvoulin Road to Gordon Drive. It has since reopened.

A witness said there was a large police presence in the vicinity of the driving range right near the intersection. They said officers with guns drawn surrounded a building.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.