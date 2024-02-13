A deadlocked council defeat Upper Mission development

Photo: MQN Architects

Kelowna city council has come down yet again against a proposed development in the Upper Mission.

A second attempt to build out The Ponds development on Hewetson Road was denied by council Monday when the six councillors at the table were unable to come to a consensus.

Those in attendance were split evenly on the application with councillors Cannan, Lovegrove and Webber opposed and Stack, DeHart and Mayor Tom Dyas voting in favour.

A tie vote automatically defeats a motion.

The application before council Monday was to rezone the bare property from large lot housing to townhouse housing in order to construct 28 single and multi-family units.

It also included upgrades to Hewetson Court and two pedestrian routes through the property to access Kuiper's Mountain Park.

It did include some concessions to residents opposed to the development according to those voting in favour.

The previous plan would have seen development of 31 housing units.

"I do think from the last time it came before us there have been a number of improvements to the plan which I think is in response to the strong public opposition," said Coun. Luke Stack.

"I don't think the numbers are unreasonable and have a townhouse-type development up here is good, better than single-family homes in my opinion especially if they are grouped in a way that minimizes the amount of work that has to be done on the hill."

It was also noted the property is presently zoned for single family homes which staff said could work out to about 35 lots.

That, according to Dyas, would work out to 70 units with secondary suites or more if property owners take advantage of new provincial regulations and build up to four units on a lot.

However, those opposed point to issues which remain from the previous application, blasting away the hillside to accommodate the project.

"We heard previously at the public hearing the oncologist spoke of the risk of radon gas intrusion into existing homes through vibrations through cracks in foundations from the blasting that will have to happen," said Lovegrove.

"I am not against densification and I don't think the neighbours are either," added Cannan.

"They have indicated they would support a similar type of housing coming off the end. The impact on the environment would be less. You would have to blast but not the the extent of the 75 foot rock face.

"You have an over 30 per cent slope and the widening of it and the blasting...I think there are too many environmental and health and safety impacts."

Usually an application that is defeated can't come back to council for six months however, Dyas can use his mayoral discretion to bring it back within 30 days for reconsideration.

Typically, that would happen when a divisive item it voted on with less than a full council table.

In this case, three councillors, Hodge, Wooldridge and Singh were absent.