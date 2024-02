Photo: Rob Gibson Tow trucks at the scene of multi-vehicle crash along McCurdy and Highway 97

Traffic is moving slowly along Highway 97 at McCurdy Road due to a crash.

Multiple vehicles were reportedly involved in a collision just after 4 p.m.

Rob Gibson from Castanet reports that two tow trucks are on the scene, and one lane is blocked on the highway.

Injuries resulting from the crash are currently unknown.