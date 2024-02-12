Conservative Party of BC nominates Alexandra Wright in Kelowna-Mission

Photo: Alexandra Wright Kelowna-Mission MLA Candidate

Kelowna business owner and farmer Alexandra Wright has been nominated to represent the Conservative Party of British Columbia in the Kelowna-Mission riding in the next provincial election.

Wright holds a law degree from UCLA and was born and raised in Calgary, Alberta where she began her career in the energy sector.

Now Wright operates a family farm selling organically grown, non-GMO produce at their farm gate and the Kelowna Farmers' Market. Wright actively advocates for the removal of legislation affecting the economy, food security, and farm succession planning in British Columbia.

“I am really excited to be part of a grassroots movement to bring common sense back to B.C. It is heartening to feel the optimism and enthusiasm surrounding the BC Conservative Party and this electoral campaign, and to be able to offer a real choice to voters in this year’s election. I encourage you all to educate yourself on the issues and become involved in our campaign. As Plato once said, ‘one of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors,’” says Wright.

Wright supports the Conservative Party's platform in "backing parents' educational choices, removing ideology from the classroom, and protecting free speech."

In the Central Okanagan Wright will run against BC United incumbent MLA Renee Merrifield.

The next provincial election will be held on or before Oct. 19, 2024.