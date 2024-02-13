Boutique on Bernard Avenue has window smashed, items stolen in break-in

Madison Reeve

A Kelowna business owner says his store along Bernard Avenue has already experienced five thefts or break-ins this year including an incident occurring on Sunday.

Arash Momtazian owns Bia Boro Boutique. According to him, the store's front door was smashed with a crowbar, allowing an individual to enter and steal multiple items.

The incident, captured on surveillance cameras, occurred at 4 a.m.

"He grabbed a big handful of leather jackets and then left," Momtazian said.

The damage from the break-in totals over $3,000.

Momtazian points out that the store's location on Bernard has presented several issues for him.

"It's not just break-ins; sometimes they don't break the glass. Sometimes they force the door open, which is actually nicer for us because we don't have to fix the door. When they break the glass, it's costly."

He also expressed concern about thefts happening during the daytime when employees are working. "It's kind of scary for everybody here when they just come in and treat this place like their bedroom, grabbing what they want and leaving," he added.

The Kelowna RCMP tells Castanet officers are currently investigating the incident.

If you have any information regarding the break-in, you are urged to contact Kelowna RCMP.