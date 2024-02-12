WestJet announces YLW summer 2024 schedule

Photo: WestJet

Spring and summer can't be far away now that WestJet has announced its Kelowna flight schedule for the summer 2024.

WestJet is increasing the number of flights from Kelowna to Toronto. Right now, WestJet has twice weekly service to Toronto, on Monday and Friday, but starting on April 28 the frequency and capacity will be expanded until it reaches daily direct flights in the peak summer months.

WestJet has also confirmed three additional summer destinations, including Winnipeg, Regina and Saskatoon all starting in June 2024.

Kelowna International Airport offers more than 60 daily non-stop commercial flights, both domestic and international, with nine airlines. YLW is now the 10th busiest airport in Canada.